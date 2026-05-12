X!

Coop, Prisma to remain rivals for a few more months

News
Rocca al Mare keskuse Prisma, one of the largest outlets.
Rocca al Mare keskuse Prisma, one of the largest outlets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Due to competition regulations, Coop and Prisma will effectively remain competitors through the summer, despite the former taking over the latter.

The Competition Authority earlier this month gave the all-clear to Coop taking over Prisma, but the rebranding will take some time and will not be complete until year's end.

The regulations mean Coop and Prisma will still be competitors, but once Prisma is gone, Estonia's supermarket landscape will be a major chain down – and one which had charged competitive prices, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Coop supermarket storefront. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Coop says it will start rebranding stores this September, with all Prisma branding to have disappeared by year's end.

"Our activities are only in the initial stages, and we do not yet know how the work there is to be organized. Despite the Competition Authority granting us permission, we remain competitors until the stores are officially transferred. As of today, we still cannot examine things closely enough to give a comprehensive answer to that question," Coop Eesti CEO Rainer Rohtla said.

As well as no planned store closures, there are no layoffs to be made yet and, in fact, more in-store staff will be hired, Rohtla added, though what proportion of Prisma back-office staff will be taken on at Coop will become clear during the acquisition process. The lag is also due to competition regulations, he said.

Rainer Rohtla Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We are not yet permitted to look in detail at what people there are doing, nor can we finalize our new structures before September. It is clear that Coop Eesti's central cooperative needs additional labor, as does the Harju cooperative. Since the Harju cooperative will be taking over most of the Tallinn region and its turnover will double, additional workforce will also be needed there," said Rohtla.

The fate of Prisma's 24-hour outlets and whether any will face closure will be decided later, once sales figures are clear, Rohtla added.

Economist Mihkel Nestor said the transition period also has implications for Coop in that other competitors may be able to lure Prisma's existing customers into their own stores.

"People who shop in stores tend to have fairly strong brand loyalty. People love going to their local store, but often it is also the brand itself that resonates with them. Some are accustomed to shopping at Rimi, others at Prisma. Now one major name is disappearing, and many people will have to find a new local store. It is possible that it will remain the same store they used before, just under a different logo, but some retailers will certainly try to attract those customers to their own stores," Nestor said.

Mihkel Nestor. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Oleg Gross, owner of the no-frills Grossi supermarket chain, also said some movement in the market will probably take place.

"If Coop pushes ahead with its pricing policy, there may be a hike in prices, meaning price-sensitive customers may start looking for new supermarket chains. At the moment, the cheapest chains in the price comparisons are Lidl, Prisma, and Gross. It is clear that one strong price competitor is now leaving the market," Gross said.

Rohtla said the Coop acquisition process of Prisma should be completed within this calendar year.

Prisma Peremarket owner Finnish retail group SOK announced in April it would be selling the 13 Prisma Peremarket stores it operates in Estonia to Coop. Prisma in Estonia had not reported a profit since 2021, and had reported losses of three to seven million euros per year in the following years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Watch Live: Vanilla Ninja performing in Eurovision semifinal in Vienna

14:18

Coop, Prisma to remain rivals for a few more months

13:42

Unexpected aid gap threatens major Estonian vegetable producer

13:10

Identity verification in Estonia's state app to become mandatory for agencies in 2028

12:37

Estonia targets 2027 smartphone updates for new emergency alert system

12:04

New spa and sauna center under development in Tallinn's Lasnamäe

11:29

Cliff push threat human trafficker sentenced to over 3 years in prison

10:59

Omniva official resigns over controversial private stamp sale

10:23

Estonia appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Hungary and Moldova

10:12

Tallinn Airport plans to demolish former passenger terminal building Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:12

Tallinn Airport plans to demolish former passenger terminal building Updated

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

11.05

Estonia buys 3 more Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

10.05

Estonia expects Ukraine to improve drone control after airspace breaches

11.05

Dry start points to possible summer drought ahead

11.05

Entomologist: Estonia looking at a summer with few mosquitoes, loads of ticks

10.05

Police: May 9 passes mostly peacefully in Tallinn

11.05

Minister: ARCA will produce munitions needed by the Estonian Defense Forces

08:51

Estonian ministry looking to combat pseudoscience with licensing system

11.05

Teachers, principals unhappy with earlier basic school final exams

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo