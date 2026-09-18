Prosecutors drop case against man who arranged break‑in to retrieve his cat

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office has closed a criminal case against a man who arranged a break‑in at a stranger's apartment to retrieve his missing cat.

The cat had ended up with the nonprofit Cats Help, which then placed it with a temporary caretaker who refused to return the animal and posted a misleading social‑media message claiming the cat had gone missing from her care, writes Postimees.

The owner recognized his cat and decided to retrieve the pet himself. Before acting, he called the emergency number 112 to ask what punishment he might face and explained his motives.

At the apartment, he pried open a window left ajar for ventilation but did not dare enter himself. Instead, he hired a random passerby, offering a bottle of vodka to persuade him to go inside.

Police opened a criminal investigation under the statute covering incitement and assistance in unlawfully entering a dwelling. Prosecutors later determined that continuing the case was not in the public interest and that the man's culpability was low.

Prosecutors considered the man's cooperation, his explanation of motives, and his willingness to compensate for the damage. He must pay €152.50 for the window repair and €475 for the procedural costs, both due by January 17.

Link to Postimees article (in Estonian)

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