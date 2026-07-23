Financial strain driving more cat surrenders to shelters

Growing numbers of cat owners in Estonia are giving up their pets due to financial hardship, adding to the seasonal influx of stray cats filling animal shelters each summer.

Varjupaikade MTÜ, a nonprofit that operates shelters across Estonia, said that while the total number of cats currently in its care, about 400, remains similar to previous numbers, owner surrenders have increased this year.

"It's always the case that we have more in summer," said communications manager Anni Anete Mõisamaa.

She said more owners are surrendering their cats due to financial hardship. Other more frequent factors, meanwhile, include downsizing to smaller homes or moving into rental apartments, the owner's death, or moving abroad for work.

The Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals (ELS) said irresponsible pet ownership is also fueling the country's stray cat problem.

"Allowing unsterilized pet cats to roam freely contributes to the growing stray cat population, increasing pressure on shelters and volunteer organizations," said ELS board member Hellika Landsmann.

She noted that every owner's decision to allow their cat to roam freely impacts not just their own pet, but also the local community and wildlife as well.

Free-roaming cats at risk

Even so, ELS stressed that free-roaming cats themselves face major risks, including traffic, fights with other animals and disease.

The organization said cats do not need unrestricted outdoor access to thrive. Their welfare can be supported and needs met indoors with climbing structures, scratching posts, toys and daily interaction.

For outdoor time, the group recommends enclosed outdoor spaces or supervised walks using a harness.

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