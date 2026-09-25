Minister: Estonia's threat assessment unchanged after Denmark report

Denmark's public intelligence assessment on Russia restates what Estonian authorities have said in recent months, new Defense Minister Martin Herem (Reform) said.

The Danes' stance does not change Estonia's threat level, Herem noted; Russia's main effort remains focused on its war in Ukraine, and neither Estonia, Denmark nor other NATO allies currently see a threat requiring raised military readiness.

Denmark's defense intelligence service said Thursday that Russia is likely to intensify its hybrid war against the West in the coming months, with more frequent attacks against NATO countries.

"The message of Denmark's public intelligence assessment is, in substance, no different from what Estonian authorities have said in recent months. It is essentially a restatement of the facts and a summary of the current situation," Herem said.

The minister, a former Estonian Defense Forces commander, said the main threats referred to are acts of sabotage against countries and companies supporting Ukraine, which have already been observed across Europe, including in Estonia, for several years now.

"Our security authorities have repeatedly succeeded in identifying those responsible for similar attacks and have also prevented a number of attacks before they could take place," Herem continued via a ministry press release.

Herem noted the Estonian government received an updated assessment from its intelligence services last week on the security and military threats associated with Russia, as well as various scenarios, including those related to mobilization.

"Russia's main effort and resources remain heavily focused on its war of aggression against Ukraine. Accordingly, supporting Ukraine must remain the primary focus of both our own efforts and those of our allies."

Estonia is closely monitoring developments together with its allies, he said, and is prepared to take decisive action if necessary. He described allied unity on the issue as "very strong."

"I want to emphasize that, at present, Estonia's military threat assessment remains unchanged. At the same time, we remain prepared, both independently and together with our Allies, to take additional measures to safeguard our security and collective defense should this become necessary," Herem said.

Denmark's assessment flagged "a low but growing risk" that Russia could launch a limited military attack against one or more NATO countries bordering Russia, potentially using long-range strikes or false-flag operations. Intelligence chief Thomas Ahrenkiel said the aim would be to divide NATO rather than take over territory. Moscow has denied any involvement in hybrid warfare, while the Russian embassy in Denmark rejected the assessment as unsupported by credible evidence.

Earlier this month a Russian warship closely approached a Danish uncrewed test vessel near the Baltic island of Bornholm. Copenhagen has also said a Russian warship being tracked this month fired signal flares at a Danish military helicopter.

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