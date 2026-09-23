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Estonia, Canada convene first Canada-NB8 ministerial meeting

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The Estonian/Canadian-sponsored NB8 meeting in New York.
The Estonian/Canadian-sponsored NB8 meeting in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Estonia and Canada convened the first Canada-Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) ministerial meeting in New York Tuesday, bringing together foreign ministers from eight countries.

The ministers, in New York for the UN General Assembly, reaffirmed support for Ukraine, opposition to changing borders by force, and coordination on Baltic Sea, North Atlantic and Arctic security.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand convened the meeting with the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden on Tuesday .

During the meeting, the Nordic-Baltic countries and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international order, international law and the UN Charter.

They said they stand united against any attempt to change borders by force and will continue close coordination in the context of the UN, OSCE and NATO and with the EU, to uphold these principles and ensure accountability.

The ministers reaffirmed that EU-Canada relations support shared goals on trade diversification, supply chains and strategic partnerships, and highlighted Canada's role in European security, including through its agreement with the EU to participate in the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.

Together, Canada and the NB8 reaffirmed their common interests in the Euro-Atlantic region. Ministers stressed that the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the Arctic are interconnected elements of allied security, noting the importance of responding to Russian threats to critical infrastructure, including energy, and hybrid activities across these regions.

The ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes and steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They committed to continued coordination to ensure their efforts remain effective, complementary and responsive to Ukraine's evolving needs, and emphasized the importance of restoring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They reiterated Ukraine's call for Russia to agree to a full and immediate ceasefire.

Ministers also underscored the need to sustain international pressure on Russia to cease its aggression, with particular attention to repeated strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Canada welcomed the participation of senior NB8 delegations at the September 28–29 Pathways to Peace conference in Toronto on returning Ukrainian children, detained civilians and prisoners of war.

The attendees also welcomed Estonia's plans to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in late January next year, and underscored their commitment to supporting Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and long-term resilience.

They identified concrete opportunities to deepen practical cooperation on defense industrial cooperation, maritime security, critical infrastructure protection and economic security, and discussed strengthening collective security and readiness, including efforts to counter hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact, regularly convene in the Canada-NB8 format, and continue advancing shared security, defense and resilience priorities under Norway's forthcoming NB8 chairmanship.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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