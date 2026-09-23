Bill would end monthly counseling requirement for many unemployed Estonians

Under a draft prepared at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, many people registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund will no longer be required to attend counseling once a month, while young jobseekers and those with reduced work ability will face more frequent counseling.

The Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee decided to send to first reading an amendment to the Labour Market Measures Act that removes the obligation for registered jobseekers to attend monthly counseling sessions.

Committee chair Signe Riisalo told ERR that the main purpose of the amendment is to reduce time spent on unnecessary counseling for people who are already active jobseekers and find work quickly.

"The same time resource will be directed toward young people, whose risk of unemployment is high, and they will be offered intensive counseling four times a month," Riisalo said. "The Unemployment Insurance Fund also wants to extend four‑times‑a‑month counseling to people with reduced work ability."

Signe Riisalo Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to Riisalo, the change will not result in savings, because resources will be redirected to groups that need more support.

"Some provisions in the draft will actually increase costs, as benefit payments will no longer be stopped and work‑ability payments will no longer be suspended after the first violation," Riisalo noted.

At the same time, costs for unemployment insurance benefits and work‑ability support will decrease, because after a third violation, a person's registration as unemployed will end, along with their benefit or support payments. This applies until they register again, or until the end of a 90‑day waiting period after a second termination.

As a result, combined costs will decrease in 2027–2028 by between €346,000 and €452,000.

The first reading of the bill is scheduled for 30 September, and the provisions in question are planned to take effect on 1 January 2027.

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