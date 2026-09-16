Prisma Peremarket files redundancy notice, 67 support jobs lost

This represents about 10 percent of its workforce, and the company said store staff will not be affected.

The Coop sale has meant existing support roles overlapping with the new owner's structure are redundant, the company said. Affected roles include product category coordinators and the communications manager.

Maren Penu, head of Prisma Peremarket's support units, said employees who received redundancy notices will be paid the compensation required under Estonian law.

"The final number of employees to be laid off will become clear during the process. The notice period depends on the employee's length of service and ranges from one to three months. Store employees will not be affected by the layoffs," Penu said.

Prisma Peremarket AS, formerly part of Finland's SOK Group, has been operating in Estonia since 2000. In September this year, Coop Eesti Keskühistu became the owner of Prisma Peremarket, following the sale announced in spring. The company had 13 stores in Tallinn, Harju County, Tartu, Narva and Rapla, and these are in the process XXX LINK 1 XXX of being reopened as Coop outlets, between now and year-end.

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