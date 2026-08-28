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Lidl Estonia posts loss at record €24 million turnover

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A Lidl in Kuressaare.
A Lidl in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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German supermarket chain Lidl, which has operated in Estonia for nearly five years, saw its revenue rise by almost 12 percent year on year to a record high, while its losses exceeded €24 million.

Lidl Estonia's revenue totaled €169.45 million in the previous financial year, which ran from March 2025 through the end of February this year, up 12 percent year on year.

The supermarket chain said the figure was a record for its time operating on the Estonian market. Lidl attributed the result in part to the continued expansion of its store network: Five new stores opened during the period, bringing the total number of Lidl stores in Estonia to 22.

The company invested nearly €17 million in expanding and digitalizing its store network in Estonia.

Lidl posted a loss of €25.51 million in Estonia in the previous financial year. In the financial year just ended, its loss narrowed slightly to €24.12 million. The supermarket chain said operating at a loss is normal during a period of intensive expansion and investment.

Lidl employed an average of 506 full-time employees, with personnel costs totaling €16.61 million. Lidl paid €42 million in taxes to the Estonian state.

Egle Radziune, chief financial officer of Lidl Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, said the past financial year was characterized by steady growth and development. She noted that the supermarket chain has long-term plans for Estonia.

"We are drawing on Lidl's extensive international experience as we build out our store network. Our revenue figures, which are growing year after year, clearly show that people in Estonia have responded very positively to Lidl's product selection and value for money," Radziune added.

Lidl opened its first stores in Estonia in 2022 and now has stores in 10 Estonian cities.

The supermarket chain operates in 32 countries, with 12,900 stores and more than 230 logistics centers employing a total of 395,000 people.

Revenue across all Lidl stores totaled €140.2 billion in the 2025 financial year.

Lidl's discount supermarkets are part of the Schwarz Group, which is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

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Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

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