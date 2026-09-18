Estonian sumo wrestler joins Japan's professional league

Zadorožnõi passed his Japanese-language exam, and his first tournament will take place in November. He will begin competing in the lowest division, jonokuchi, and his ring name will be chosen by his coach.

Zadorožnõi joined Japan's newest sumo stable, Hidenoyama, last summer. It is run by Kotoshogiku, a former rival of Estonia's famous Baruto, Kaido Höövelson, who also reached the rank of ozeki.

Professional sumo has six divisions. The highest is makuuchi, followed by juryo and makushita, and then sandanme, jonidan and jonokuchi. According to the Japan Sumo Association, the Hidenoyama stable currently has one wrestler in jonokuchi, five in jonidan, and two in sandanme.

Six major tournaments are held each year: Hatsu-basho in January, Haru-basho in March, Natsu-basho in May, Nagoya-basho in July, Aki-basho in September and Kyushu-basho in November. This year's November tournament runs from November 8 to 22.

Born in Tallinn in 2006, Zadorožnõi is a five-time Estonian sumo champion. While living in Estonia, he trained at the Eesti Karud sumo club, run by Höövelson aka Baruto — together with his sister Tiina and half-brother Meelis. In addition to sumo, Zadorožnõi has also practised judo and Greco-Roman wrestling.

After retiring from Sumo in 2013, Höövelson came home to Estonia and won a Riigikogu seat with the Center Party at the 2019 elections.

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