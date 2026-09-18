Kode9, Hyperdub founder and dubstep pioneer, to play Tallinn

British electronic music legend Kode9, founder of the Hyperdub label and a pioneer of dubstep, will perform at Paavli Kultuurivabrik in Tallinn in November.

Kode9, real name Steve Goodman, is a native of Glasgow and relocated to London for the music and DJing scene.

Goodman began DJing in the 1990s, moving from psychedelic jazz and funk to jungle and later garage and dubstep. In 2004, he founded Hyperdub, which has grown into one of the most important British electronic music labels, releasing music by Burial, DJ Rashad, Zomby and Fatima Al Qadiri.

As Kode9 he is regarded as one of the figures who shaped early dubstep. One of his key collaborators was the late MC and poet Stephen Samuel Gordon (1970-2014), aka The Spaceape, with whom Kode9 released the albums "Memories of the Future" (2006) and "Black Sun" (2011). He later released the solo albums "Nothing" (2015), "Astro-Darien" (2022) and "Escapology" (2023).

He had originally studied philosophy before turning to music, earning a doctorate from the University of Warwick. In 2009, MIT Press published his book "Sonic Warfare: Sound, Affect, and the Ecology of Fear," which examines the impact of sound on human behavior and emotions, and its use as a tool for exerting power and creating fear.

The Paavli Kultuurivabrik show is on Friday, November 13 and Kode9 will be joined by Polish drummer and composer Gary Gwadera, London artist Silvia Kastel, Bristol DJ Wash Electra, and Estonian artists Type1, Nikolajev and Susanna Raiend.

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