Controversial Polish metal band to perform in Tallinn

Polish black metal band Batushka are to play in Tallinn in October, at the Paavli Culture Factory.

The band last played in Estonia in 2022, before a sold-out show at Klubi Tapper, also in Tallinn.

Based in Białystok in the northeast of the country, Batushka's music and lyrics are inspired by the Eastern Orthodox Church – Batushka literally means "Father" – despite Poland being a predominantly Catholic country.

Band members wear religious habits and Eastern Orthodox schemas during live performances, and their identities remain mostly concealed, while lyrics are written exclusively in the Old Church Slavonic language. The band also makes use of eight-string guitars rather than the more familiar six-string standard.

Founded by Krzysztof Drabikowski, the band rose to international prominence with its 2015 debut album Litourgiya. A split in 2018 led to two bands claiming the name Batushka, one of them still led by Drabikowski, being active in touring and recording, while the religious imagery and associations have sometimes met with protests and claims of blasphemy. In 2023 a planned gig in Serbia was canceled following an outcry by socially conservative groups.

Batushka appear at the Paavli Culture Factory (Paavli kultuurivabrik) on Saturday, October 3.

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