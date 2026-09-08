Gallery: Armin van Buuren plays Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Dutch DJ and music producer Armin van Buuren was in concert at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Saturday.

Rounding off a summer of big names which appeared in Estonia this year, van Buuren last played in Tallinn in 2024, and brought his "The Orb" stage show to the Song Festival Grounds.

Van Buuren, 49, from the Netherlands, has been active as a DJ and producer since the late 1990s, kicking off his international career as with many other DJs in Ibiza. He has been named DJ Mag's best DJ five times and was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for "This Is What It Feels Like."

The Tallinn concert also featured Dutch DJs Ruben de Ronde and Seth Hills. Home‑grown artists Karinsmatic and Bombossa Brothers kept the crowd entertained as well.

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