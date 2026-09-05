Ninth Station Narva festival underway in Narva

The annual music and city festival Station Narva began in Narva on Friday, bringing well‑known performers from Estonia and abroad to the border city for a weekend of concerts and events.

The heart of the Station Narva festival, held for the ninth year, is again the Narva Castle. The festival's main stage is located in the castle's Northern Courtyard. In total, more than 20 artists will perform before the audience over two days.

Activity in the castle until at least midnight, after‑parties at the Ro‑Ro club until morning. So in fact, it would be possible to come from any corner of Estonia for at least one concert.

"I probably cannot leave unmentioned that tonight here at the Narva Museum, around midnight, the evening will be closed by the trip‑hop legend Tricky. In addition, this year's phenomenal Estonian success band SADU, and it is definitely worth lending an ear to our young modern electronic music producers Luurel Varas and Boipepperoni, who are perhaps publicly, perhaps secretly the authors of half of Estonia's Spotify Top 10 hits," said the festival's program curator Ingrid Kohtla.

"After midnight, at the Ro‑Ro club, you can see probably the coolest new‑generation Estonian punk band Skoone and also a new alternative music figure, Säde Semper," Kohtla added.

This year's festival will also feature Propeller, Tõnu Naissoo, Havryl Sydoryk, Mariin K., Malla, GusGus, Alika, Eik, Mihkel Kuusk, Planeet and others.

The festival runs until Sunday, 6 September.

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