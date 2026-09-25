Months later, Estonian Navy patrol vessel still out of service

The Estonian Navy patrol vessel Raju has been out of service since spring and may remain so for another six months after repairs in dry dock failed to go as planned.

The EML Raju (P6732) has been in dry dock for repairs at Pärnu's ARC Repair after a stabilizer came loose last winter. The repair work, however, has not gone as planned.

"There was an incident in the dock where the ship's propellers were damaged," said Marek Mardo, strategic naval category manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

The propellers have since been repaired, he added, but the vessel is still experiencing vibration and remains at the dock awaiting further repairs.

The Raju was built by Saaremaa-based Baltic Workboats (BWB) in 2017, and the possibility of sending it back to its original shipyard has been discussed. Mardo said this would require first thoroughly documenting the ship's current condition before it could be handed over.

The Navy declined to comment on camera, but acknowledged in a written statement to "Aktuaalne kaamera" that being down one patrol ship is affecting its operations.

The EML Raju (P6732), an Estonian Navy patrol vessel. Source: Estonian Navy

"The absence of a patrol ship affects the Navy's operations and its ability to carry out assigned duties," the statement read. "The resulting capability gap is being addressed by rearranging the activities of other vessels to the extent possible."

Another up to six months

ARC Repair also declined to comment, saying the ECDI had advised the company not to discuss the matter.

"If I had the right to, I'd be happy to talk," said ARC Repair board member Martin Kuusik, confirming the situation has been discussed. "But I looked into it a bit and they'll be commenting on it themselves."

At the ECDI, Mardo said the Raju's repair timeline depends on the nature and extent of the damage found, adding that there are likely several significant areas of damage involved.

"That will take time," he said. "If the propeller shafts are bent, they'll have to be repaired, and we don't know how long that will actually take. It'll be worse if we have to order entirely new ones — that could take up to six months."

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