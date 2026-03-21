Minehunter ice damage exposes limitations of Estonian Navy fleet

The Estonian Navy said it generally avoids sending minehunters into ice after one was damaged this winter, exposing limitations in the fleet's ice capability.

The minehunter EML Admiral Cowan (M313) has been out of service since February after sustaining ice damage, prompting questions about how well the fleet can operate in harsh conditions.

"We have three minehunters, all built of fiberglass, and their ability to operate in ice is very limited," said Commodore Ivo Värk, commander of the Estonian Navy. "As a rule, we don't take that kind of risk."

The Navy nonetheless set aside that approach this winter as its vessels headed to Germany for exercises and a NATO mine countermeasures group. Three ships — two minehunters and the minelayer EML Wambola (A433) — set out in heavy ice before the Admiral Cowan had to turn back, sustaining propeller damage.

The damaged minehunter now needs a propulsion system replacement that could take weeks — or even months.

The episode served as a lesson, Värk said, especially for ship commanders with little prior experience in ice. It also highlighted the need for quicker responses when conditions worsen.

Estonian minehunters' fiberglass hulls help avoid triggering mines, but the ships aren't ice-class rated.

EML Admiral Cowan (M313), a Sandown-class minehunter. Source: Estonian Navy/NATO/social media

The Navy also operates two aluminum patrol vessels suited for light ice and two steel ships, one of which Commodore Värk confirmed can operate effectively in ice.

Patrol vessel undamaged

Reports had suggested the patrol vessel EML Raju (P6732) was also damaged, but Värk said it remains in service and was out on patrol Friday.

He described the vessel's technical issues as routine, saying they're the type resolved "through regular repairs and maintenance."

When Estonia acquired the minehunters from the United Kingdom for a nominal sum 20 years ago, the Navy had no option to choose ice class rated vessels.

Now, it's negotiating with four companies to procure new ships capable of handling icy conditions.

"Ice class has been taken into account," said Marek Mardo, strategic naval category manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

The plan calls for an offshore patrol vessel and a coastal patrol vessel, both designed to handle ice.

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