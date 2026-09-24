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Ukrainian 'ethno-chaos' band DakhaBrakha back in Tallinn this December

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Dakhabrakha.
Dakhabrakha. Source: Helen Bozhko
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On December 5, Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha returns to Tallinn, bringing its signature "ethno-chaos" sound and latest album, "Ptakh," to Paavli Culture Factory.

DakhaBrakha, which grew out of the Ukrainian avant-garde theater Dakh in Kyiv, blends Ukrainian folk songs with rhythms and instruments from around the world, combining music with theatrical elements in their live shows.

The band has performed at major festivals including Glastonbury, Sziget, Pohoda, Bonnaroo and Roskilde, and is now touring Europe to promote its latest studio album, "Ptakh," or "The Bird."

The 14-track album, whose title track was penned by Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan, was recorded and mixed over several years at Kyiv's Kaska Records Studio, with much of the production handled by musician and producer Lesyk Omodada.

The band describes "Ptakh" as a record of how life has changed during Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Some of these songs were born long before the full-scale invasion began, but during the war years have taken on new, sometimes almost prophetic meanings," the band said.

"Ptakh," which they call a gesture of gratitude, brings together profound grief with an unwavering belief in the future.

'Inspiration, hope or a space for reflection'

The album's varied, sometimes chaotic style reflects DakhaBrakha's approach to music.

"We believe this music will become inspiration for some, hope for others, and for some, a space for reflection or an uncharted journey into our musical universe," the band said.

DakhaBrakha last performed in Tallinn in 2023. In his review, Tristan Priimägi acknowledged the difficulty of touring as the war continued back home.

"It's hard to imagine the pain they have to carry as they do their missionary work, trying not to think about the dead in hopes that their efforts will mean there will be fewer [dead] in the future," Priimägi said.

DakhaBrakha live in Tallinn in 2023. Source: Dmitri Korobtsov

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