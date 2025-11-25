Punk legends Gogol Bordello announce August 2026 Tallinn show

Legendary New York punk ensemble Gogol Bordello, led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, are set to perform at Tallinn's Helitehas next August.

Gogol Bordello formed in 1999 in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York. The band's sound is inspired by Romani and Ukrainian music mixed with punk and dub, and incorporates accordion and violin.

Frontman, guitarist and songwriter Eugene Hütz was born in Ukraine, and dozens of other members having passed through the band over the past 26 years.

The band's latest tour kicks off in North America at the start of the new year, to promote their tenth studio album "We Mean It, Man!" which is due for release on February 13.

"This album brings all original inspirations of Gogol Bordello together more than any other: punk, hardcore, synth punk, Gypsy music. I never saw them as separate cookie jars–we are cross-pollinators," said frontman Eugene Hütz.

"I conceived the idea of this album as a collaboration with one of my favorite producers of all time, Nick Launay. After meeting Nick at a party some years ago we knew we were gonna make a record together, it was just a matter of time. I believe that the new album is the best Frankenstein we've done since 'Gypsy Punks.'"

Gogol Bordello's most recent Tallinn show was also at Helitehas, in June 2022. In addition to Estonia, the band will also play shows in Latvia and Lithuania in 2026.

Gogol Bordello will perform at Tallinn's Helitehas on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Tickets are available for pre-order via Piletilevi.

