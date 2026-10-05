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QR codes for online drug sales popping up near Estonian schools

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Online drug sales.
Online drug sales. Source: screenshot
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QR code stickers appearing near schools in Estonia are directing users to a website selling drugs online, police say, raising concerns about access by minors.

The stickers have appeared in larger cities and lead to a site designed like an online store, with drugs, prices, payment options and even customer reviews included.

Police have received numerous reports about the stickers, many of which have been placed along children's routes to school.

At the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Rain Vosman, head of the South Prefecture's Criminal Bureau, said the website was created in late 2025, but identifying those behind it is difficult.

He said police have a dedicated team working to take down drug-selling sites, but the process can take time. Vosman urged people to report such websites and remove QR stickers when they encounter them.

Generated image from a website selling drugs online. Source: screenshot

"We can see that the QR codes are changing, so there are probably several people printing or distributing them," he explained.

A single person could also be behind the operation, he continued, with those involved in printing and distributing the stickers recruited and paid to do so but unaware of where the codes actually lead.

Police believe the stickers are being deliberately placed near schools because minors are among the intended audience. Vosman said youths' curiosity and growing familiarity with cannabis may make some more willing to experiment without fully understanding what they are consuming.

Drug trade slides into DMs

Much of the drug trade has moved to messaging apps, Vosman said, with Telegram groups among the most common channels.

Feedback left on online drug sales. Source: screenshot

QR codes can be used to direct people to such groups, where drugs are offered and payments can be made by bank transfer or in cryptocurrency.

Police also say QR codes are used to recruit people as runners who hide drug packages and send their GPS coordinates to sellers in exchange for money.

While minors who take on such jobs may not realize they are participating in drug trafficking, those caught can face criminal liability for illegally handling narcotics.

"These are very serious offenses that can even land you behind bars," Vosman emphasized, adding that police will also confiscate any money earned from the activity.

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