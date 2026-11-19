The National Institute for Health Development (TAI) has identified the substance as linked to unusual and prolonged health problems experienced by numerous people this fall.

The Estonian Forensic Science Institute found that the CBD-containing joint linked to the health complaints contained 11 percent CBD and 0.32 percent THC. The product was also found to contain a semi-synthetic cannabinoid, a new psychoactive substance about whose effects and health risks little is currently known, TAI said.

"Semi-synthetic cannabinoids have been on Estonia's list of narcotic and psychotropic substances since August 2026. In other words, a product freely available for purchase in a store contained a substance that is controlled in Estonia and cannot legally be marketed. In addition, taking the margin of error into account, the product may also have contained a THC concentration exceeding the legal limit in Estonia," explained Katri Abel-Ollo, head of drug policy at TAI.

According to Artur Kamnerov, head of the narcotics and organized crime unit at the Police and Border Guard Board's Northern Prefecture, the incident clearly demonstrates that cannabis-like products on the market may contain substances whose actual composition and effects are unknown to both sellers and consumers.

"What is particularly concerning is that a product marketed as a legal CBD product was found through forensic testing to contain a prohibited psychoactive substance. Consuming such substances can cause serious and unpredictable health problems and endanger people's lives and health," Kamnerov added.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including how the products entered the Estonian market and who is responsible for distributing them.

According to the Poison Information Center, at least 10 to 12 related incidents involving a total of 26 people reporting health problems were identified between August 21 and September 21, 2026. All the incident reports mentioned the purchase of a cannabis-like product from a store called CBD Italy in Tallinn's Old Town. The product was referred to by several names, including CBCX60% and the "Old Town CBD shop joint."

According to the Poison Information Center, one of those affected also sought treatment at an emergency department after experiencing aggression, hallucinations, a seizure, involuntary urination and prolonged confusion following use of the product. Emergency department staff had never previously observed such a reaction to cannabis use.

According to reports to the poison information hotline, symptoms included severe neuropsychiatric effects such as hallucinations, paranoia, confusion, impaired consciousness, delirium-like episodes and aggression, as well as physical symptoms including uncontrollable vomiting, severe tremors, heart palpitations and elevated blood pressure.

TAI said the unusually long duration of the symptoms was particularly noteworthy. In some cases, impaired consciousness lasted more than 36 hours, individuals slept for 24 to 30 hours, and health problems persisted for days or even several weeks.

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