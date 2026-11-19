The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) arrested a 17-year-old in Pärnu on Saturday over a string of break-ins in Viljandi, Pärnu and Tallinn.

He has been remanded in custody, while the PPA is seeking three other minors in connection with the crimes, which involve losses to businesses stretching into thousands of euros due to the theft of items and cash, as well as damage caused by breaking into properties.

Police believe the three wanted teenagers — who for legal reasons cannot be fully named but have been listed as Nikita, 17, Anton, 16 and Deniss, 14 — are linked to break-ins at several cafés and other businesses which keep cash on the premises

The PPA says the teens traveled the considerable distances between the towns using taxis and public transport.

Deniss, the youngest of the suspects, is aged 14. Source: PPA

Hisko Vares, head of investigations at the PPA's West Harju PPA station, said the youths are already known to police and need help.

"State agencies have worked together to try to steer the minors, who have now come together as a group, toward obeying the law and to help them understand the severity of the consequences of their actions," Vares said.

Vares added that the PPA is actively searching for the trio (pictured) across the whole country. Police have identified likely locations and contacts to that end. "The teenagers' actions undermine the public's sense of safety and also pose a serious danger to the teens themselves," he said, warning members of the public not to approach or attempt to detain them.

Of the 17-year-old suspect who has been remanded in custody, Prosecutor Doris Abe, who handles juvenile cases, said this was done as a last resort. As is standard with adults too, this requires obtaining court permission.

Anton, 16 is also a suspect. Source: PPA

"Remanding in custody is the most stringent measure for a minor and is certainly never the first option," Abe said. "In this case, however, we found that various measures had already been tried with the young man. We had no other option but to request the court to remand him in custody to curb a pattern of behavior which had become dangerous and to reduce the risk of further offenses."

The PPA urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nikita, Anton or Deniss to call the emergency number on 112 right away.

Nikita, 17, is also being sought by the PPA in connection with the crimes. Source: PPA

Suspected break-ins

Investigators believe the minors may have been linked to the following incidents in Viljandi, Pärnu and Tallinn:

Viljandi (Thursday, November 12): Around 1 a.m., a café door window on Tasuja pst was smashed and cash stolen, followed 10 minutes later by a smashed window and cash theft at a restaurant on Tallinna tänav. Police are also investigating an attempted break-in at another local eatery where a glass door was damaged.

Around 1 a.m., a café door window on Tasuja pst was smashed and cash stolen, followed 10 minutes later by a smashed window and cash theft at a restaurant on Tallinna tänav. Police are also investigating an attempted break-in at another local eatery where a glass door was damaged. Pärnu (Thursday, November 12 to Tuesday, November 17): Last Thursday, items were stolen from at least two basement storage units on Esplanaadi tänav, and a café door on Pühavaimu tänav was smashed, with about €1,800 in cash and two bottles of alcohol stolen (total losses around €3,000). Early on Friday, November 13, cigarettes and snus worth over €200 were stolen from a kiosk on Pikk tänav. Overnight into Sunday, November 15, cash registers were stolen from two cafés on Lai tänav (losses came to over €1,300). At some point between November 14 and 17, a cash register containing €300 was stolen from an unlocked eatery on Supeluse tänav, and at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, alcohol was stolen after a door window was smashed at a business on Vana-Rääma tänav.

Last Thursday, items were stolen from at least two basement storage units on Esplanaadi tänav, and a café door on Pühavaimu tänav was smashed, with about €1,800 in cash and two bottles of alcohol stolen (total losses around €3,000). Early on Friday, November 13, cigarettes and snus worth over €200 were stolen from a kiosk on Pikk tänav. Overnight into Sunday, November 15, cash registers were stolen from two cafés on Lai tänav (losses came to over €1,300). At some point between November 14 and 17, a cash register containing €300 was stolen from an unlocked eatery on Supeluse tänav, and at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, alcohol was stolen after a door window was smashed at a business on Vana-Rääma tänav. Tallinn (Tuesday, November 17): At around 11 p.m., a café door window on Manufaktuuri tänav in Põhja Tallinn was smashed and tablets and a mobile phone were stolen, involving up to €4,000 in losses.

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