The body of a man who had been dead for several weeks was found in a room last week at the Hektor Hostel, Tartu Postimees reported .

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) confirmed they received a report at around 11:30 a.m. on November 16 that a man's body had been found at the hostel on Riia tänav, near Tartu's Aparaaditehas cultural hub.

The PPA ruled out foul play and sent the body to the Estonian Forensic Science Institute, which will identify the individual and determine the cause of death.

A guest found the remains after an odor had spread to other rooms, Õhtuleht reported, and the guest also told the newspaper the body had been of a young man, with speculation having it that he may have lain dead in the room for two to three weeks.

Rait Sinimäe, CEO of Hektor's hotel and accommodation services, confirmed the death to Õhtuleht but declined to discuss the details. He added that the PPA had ruled out foul play and that the Hektor building remained safe to stay in.

Tartu Postimees said Sinimäe asked them to submit further questions in writing.

The original piece is here.

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