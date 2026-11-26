A fox that wandered into Tallinn Airport last week was caught by rescuers and released back into the wild.

"It is true that in the early morning of November 16, a young and apparently quite travel-hungry fox was exploring the baggage area of Tallinn Airport. This time, however, it did not get to take a flight. With help from the Rescue Board, the four-legged travel enthusiast was caught and safely returned to the wild. The fox's little airport adventure ended happily for everyone involved," said Tallinn Airport marketing and communications manager Margot Holts.

A wild fox at Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Airport

Holts said that this time the fox was wandering around the airport's baggage handling area, and at that hour there were no arriving passengers it could have encountered.

She added that the fox entered from the airfield side, not through the main entrance.

Holts said the movement of birds and animals is closely monitored in aviation because their presence in operational areas can pose risks both to flight safety and to the animals themselves.

"From time to time, an uninvited guest finds its way onto our grounds, and young animals in particular may not always be able to find their way back out. In such situations, our goal is to ensure flight safety while also making sure the animal can continue its journey safely," Holts said.

A fox climbed onto a baggage conveyor belt at Tallinn Airport. Source: Majaka - Tallinn FB group

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