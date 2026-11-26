While people usually expect the first snowfall in late November, nature is doing its own thing in Tartu. Cherry trees in the courtyard of Tartu University Hospital have unexpectedly begun to bloom.

When five young Japanese flowering cherry trees were planted between the hospital's maternity ward and its new cleanrooms this summer, the hope was that their blossoms, symbolizing life and new beginnings, would not appear until spring. At a time when the most enthusiastic Christmas fans have already put up and decorated their trees, a decidedly springlike sight can be seen in the courtyard of Tartu University Hospital: cherry trees in full bloom.

"I think for us as a university hospital, this is a lovely little Christmas miracle. At the same time, if I remember correctly what has been reported in the media, this was one of the warmest Octobers," said Tauno Vanaselja, head of administration at Tartu University Hospital.

Three of the five trees produced their first blossoms as early as last week. Horticultural scientists, however, see no miracle in this: saplings from nurseries farther south may not yet have adapted to Estonia's climate.

"In our climate, it's perfectly normal for plants to go through periods of dormancy. If certain species have completed that dormant phase by December, for example, we may hear of fruit trees blooming in December or January if temperatures are favorable," said Angela Koort, a lecturer in horticulture at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

Unfortunately, the current display will be short-lived as freezing winter temperatures and snowfall set in. Fluctuating weather conditions can cause similar problems for cultivated blueberries, for example.

"Fluctuating temperatures during our winters are precisely why we get smaller harvests and fewer blossoms the following year," Koort added.

Hospital staff and patients, however, are not worried about next spring and are instead making the most of the unexpected blossoms. Nature pays no heed to the calendar and this year, spring and the Christmas season have arrived simultaneously in the hospital courtyard.

"Let's put it this way: I've seen quite a few happy faces at the windows looking out into the courtyard. After all, life is made up of little moments of joy," Vanaselja said.

Cherry trees have begun blooming in the courtyard of Tartu University Hospital. Source: Mari Kedelauk/ERR

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