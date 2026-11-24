Average loan amounts and incomes have risen, but debt burdens are growing faster, showing people are borrowing more relative to their incomes, the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) said.

Although the number of housing market transactions has changed little over the past year, mortgage lending has grown more rapidly as banks have signed more loan agreements and property prices have risen, the central bank said in a review published Tuesday.

Figures show that banks signed nearly 6 percent more loan agreements in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, while the total value of the loans was 13 percent higher. In the second quarter of 2026, the average mortgage was nearly €152,000, up 7 percent from a year earlier. That was broadly in line with the 6 percent rise in the housing price index over the same period, the central bank added.

Almost as many apartments have changed hands this year as did a year earlier, and nearly 10 percent more than in 2023 and in 2024. Sales of new apartments have fallen sharply, with around 30 percent fewer transactions in the first nine months than in the same period last year. On the resale market, slightly more apartments changed hands than a year earlier, the review revealed.

Buyers are relying more on bank loans to purchase apartments and houses, as mortgage lending has grown faster in recent years than the combined value of apartment and house sales. While incomes have also risen, more borrowers face a heavier repayment burden. With average loan terms holding roughly steady and interest rates only beginning to rise more sharply this year, the figures suggest people are borrowing more relative to their incomes than they did a few years ago, the Bank of Estonia said.

The rise in both the number and value of mortgages shows that borrowers have been having little difficulty obtaining loans. Banks are actively making loan offers, and growing competition among them is making loans easier to obtain, the central bank said.

Banks' lending practices also suggest they attach less importance than in the past to differences in borrowers' risk profiles. Over the past five years, the interest rate margins on new loans have been more uniform, and banks have been making exceptions to the Bank of Estonia's mortgage lending requirements considerably more often.

Rising interest rates have yet to slow mortgage growth, although the Bank of Estonia said optimism may be short-lived.

"Economic shocks arising from potential geopolitical risks could alter the course of both economic growth and interest rates," the review said. "If interest rates continue to rise, demand for mortgages could eventually begin to fall."

In its broader financial stability review published Tuesday, the Bank of Estonia warned that risks to Estonia's financial system have risen due to higher energy prices, climbing interest rates, and rapid real estate lending growth, which could make borrowing more expensive and complicate loan repayments for households and businesses. While problem loans currently account for just 0.5 percent of bank portfolios, the central bank noted that housing appears somewhat overvalued, commercial property vacancies are rising, and cross-border branch structures at banks like Luminor and SEB leave Estonian balance sheets exposed to lending risks in Latvia and Lithuania. Even so, the Bank of Estonia said Estonia's banking sector remains well-capitalized and resilient, maintaining the counter-cyclical capital buffer requirement at 1.5 percent to ensure lenders can absorb potential losses.

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