Former Narva City Council Chair Mihhail Stalnuhhin has been named a suspect in an influence-peddling investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the preliminary suspicion, Stalnuhhin proposed that two individuals leave the Center Party faction. In return, he allegedly promised to use his influence to affect the selection process for the director of Narva Language Lyceum and create an opportunity for one person to apply again for the director's position.

Criminal proceedings were launched this summer, and investigators have since been gathering information to verify details contained in the criminal complaint.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) is carrying out searches and other investigative actions to verify the circumstances underlying the suspicion and collect evidence.

The investigation is being conducted by the Estonian Internal Security Service and is being led by the regional prosecutor's office for economic and corruption crimes.

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