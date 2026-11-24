Tickets went on sale Tuesday for Estonia's UEFA Nations League playoff first leg against Romania at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena in late March.

The second leg three days later will be played in a partially closed stadium in Bucharest following a UEFA sanction on Romania over fan conduct.

Kickoff in Tallinn is set for 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 27, and the Estonian Football Association (EJL) is offering early-bird discounts on match tickets, which went on sale at noon Tuesday, with up to 20 percent off through noon on Wednesday — for instance, a standard end-stand ticket costs €17.60 and a concession ticket €14.40 after discount.

The away leg in Bucharest will be played on Tuesday, March 30.

Friday's UEFA Nations League draw in Nyon, Switzerland, saw Estonia — which finished second in its League C group under manager Jürgen Henn — drawn against fourth-placed League B side Romania for the two-legged playoff. If Estonia wins on aggregate, it will be promoted to League B and Romania relegated; otherwise, both teams remain in their current divisions.

"The national team's strong performance in the UEFA Nations League group stage brings a tough opponent and a historic match to A. Le Coq Arena in March," EJL Secretary General Mihkel Uiboleht said.

Meanwhile, UEFA confirmed that Romania must leave sections 105, 106, and 107 of its south stand empty in Bucharest when it hosts Estonia, football portal Soccernet.ee reported. The restriction triggered a suspended sanction from June 2025 after repeat spectator incidents occurred during Romania's 2–1 Nations League home win over Poland on November 14. UEFA also fined the Romanian federation more than €90,000 and imposed a new suspended full closure of the south stand for two years.

Henn's side earned 12 points across six League C matches — climbing five spots to 117th in the FIFA world rankings after November wins over Luxembourg and Bulgaria — while Romania finished fourth in its League B group with three points. Estonia last faced Romania at senior men's team level in a 2–0 loss back in 2013.

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