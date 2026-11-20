Estonia's men's national football team will face Romania over two legs in the UEFA Nations League promotion-relegation playoff next March.

Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland paired Estonia, which finished second in its League C group after a strong finish to the season, with Romania, which finished fourth in its League B group. The winner on aggregate will be competing in League B next year, meaning either Estonia gets promoted and Romania relegated, or things stay as they are.

Estonia hosts the opening leg on March 25 or 27, with the return fixture scheduled for March 28 or 30, with dates to be finalized. The Estonian Football Association (EJL) said exact kickoff times and venues will be announced as soon as possible.

Manager Jürgen Henn's side earned 12 points across six League C matches, beating Luxembourg home and, most recently, away, defeating Bulgaria at home on Monday this week, and drawing twice with Iceland and once away to Bulgaria. Romania took three points in League B, losing twice each to Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina while splitting two matches against Poland.

Estonia and Romania last met at this level in 2013, with the Romanians winning 2-0 that time.

In the other League B/C playoffs, Cyprus faces North Macedonia, the Faroe Islands play Georgia, and Belarus meets Israel.

Back-to-back Nations League wins earlier this month over Luxembourg (1–0) and Bulgaria (2–1) also lifted Estonia five places to 117th in Thursday's updated FIFA men's world rankings, extending its climb from 130th at the start of the year. The team's highest all-time ranking is the 47th place which it reached in 2012. The all-time low is the 137th place from just four years earlier than that.

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