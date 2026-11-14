Estonia beat Luxembourg 1:0 away to seal UEFA Nations League play-off spot

Estonia's senior men's national football team beat Luxembourg 1:0 away on Friday, defender Maksim Paskotši (KAA Gent) scoring in the 42nd minute, to secure at least a place in the UEFA Nations League B-division play-offs.

Estonia have nine points ahead of the final round, behind Iceland's 11, with the group winner going up automatically and the runner-up entering the play-offs.

Paskotši combined with midfielder Rocco Robert Shein (Portsmouth) on the right, got the return pass, and sent a low shot from the edge of the box past Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris (Al Khaleej) into the far corner. Estonia led 1:0 at half-time.

Earlier, Shein — back in the starting lineup — curled a shot from 13 meters straight at Moris on 18 minutes, and Paskotši played striker Mattias Männilaan (Nõmme Kalju) through on 29 minutes, only for the forward to be denied by Moris again.

Striker Marten-Chris Paalberg (Saint-Étienne), back after a serious knee injury, had the ball in the net on 73 minutes after a pass from midfielder Patrik Kristal (Thun), but was narrowly offside.

Estonia defended with the discipline that has become their signature so far this campaign, and goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein (Werder Bremen) made saves late on, including a near-post stop in the 90+3rd minute.

Manager Jürgen Henn said the team did not come just to protect what they had. "We played in a way that we wanted to make things happen on the pitch," Henn said post-match.

Still unbeaten https://t.co/y8uFqHtOLB — Estonian Football Podcast (@EstonianFBP) November 13, 2026

He added he liked the attitude he saw Friday night. "In that situation it is easy to start protecting what you have" — but the team didn't.

Henn also confirmed the midfield coped without Markus Poom (Trenčín), son of Estonia legend Mart, who left the squad mid-trip when his second child began arriving. Henn noted that at least this was a "positive issue."

Estonia host Bulgaria in the final group match on Monday, knowing a win could still take them past Iceland at the top, while second place guarantees a B-division play-off in March 2027

Highlights including the goal can be viewed by clicking the video player below.

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