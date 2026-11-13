Estonia to ski federation: Russian athletes will not compete on our snow

Estonia has told the International Ski Federation (FIS) that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete on Estonian territory while the war in Ukraine continues.

A letter to that effect from the Culture Ministry follows the FIS easing restrictions in September so that neutral status alone suffices, and comes as Otepää prepares to host junior world championships in January and the biathlon world championships in February.

The FIS relaxed its rules for athletes from the aggressor states at the start of September. Before, Russian and Belarusian competitors had previously faced a much more thorough background check, but now confirmation of neutrality is enough. Restrictions have also been lifted for athletes linked to military and security-service sports clubs such as Moscow's CSKA and Dynamo.

This week the FIS also updated its list of athletes granted neutral status for the coming winter sports season, admitting Denis Spitsov, who has won five Olympic medals. However, Russia's best-known skier, Aleksandr Bolshunov, was not granted neutral status.

Estonia does not host a cross-country World Cup stage this winter as it did last season, but Otepää hosts the junior and U23 Nordic World Championships from January 18–24, and the biathlon World Championships take place at Tehvandi in February.

Sport in Estonia falls under the Ministry of Culture's remit. Source: Iris Tähema/ERR

"Estonia condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine immediately, and since the start of the war the Estonian government, the Ministry of Culture and the Estonian Olympic Committee have agreed that Russian and Belarusian athletes and teams should not be taking part in international sports competitions until the war in Ukraine has ended," the ministry wrote.

"The Estonian government takes the position that competitions involving Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot take place in Estonia," the ministry letter continued. It warned that allowing them would conflict with Estonia's position as a leading supporter of Ukraine and give Russia and Belarus a chance to use international media coverage for propaganda.

The ministry noted that Estonia stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens on March 10, 2022, and that since August 18 of the same year, Russian citizens who already had tourist visas — including those obtained to take part in sports competitions or cultural events — have not been allowed to enter the country. It called on all event organizers to show full support for Ukraine and to condemn Russia's war.

To compete under neutral status in International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) events, Russian and Belarusian athletes and support personnel must sign a declaration of neutrality and participate as a neutral athlete, which would include no display of Russian or Belarusian flags or other national symbols. They can only compete in individual events. Other requirements include no military or security agency links and compliance with anti-doping regulations and checks.

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