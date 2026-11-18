Ukrainian draughts player Viktoria Motrichko has won the women's international draughts world title match in Tallinn, retaining her crown after a 10-day contest.

Entering the tournament in the Estonian capital as the defending champion, Motrichko faced five-time world champion Darya Tkachenko, who is originally from Ukraine and now competes under the Dutch flag.

The two rivals first contested nine classical games. Motrichko won one of the classical encounters, while the remaining games were drawn. Under World Draughts Federation (FMJD) title match regulations, however, a player must secure at least two game victories to claim the championship outright.

As a result, the match extended into tiebreaks on Tuesday, beginning with rapid and blitz games before moving into a decisive super-blitz phase.

Motrichko finally clinched the required second victory in the seventh extra game of the day to successfully defend her world title.

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