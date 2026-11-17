The Estonian Basketball Association (Eesti Korvpalliliit) has rejected an appeal from the coach of a top basketball team over a ban issued after an altercation with a referee.

The Estonian Basketball Association's legal committee rejected the appeal from the coach, Peep Pahv, and his team, Keila Basket, over the incident last month which saw Pahv hit with a five-game ban.

The legal committee's final ruling upheld the Saku I liiga coaching ban after an incident at a match on October 22. Until he has served the suspension, Pahv is barred from coaching in any other games organized by the basketball association, while a €2,000 fine imposed on the club MTÜ Keila Basket was also upheld in the decision.

Under the association's general regulations, the legal committee's decision is final, takes effect immediately and cannot be appealed. The ruling does not apply to the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League, which is organized by a separate legal entity from the Estonian Basketball Association and which Keila Basket also competes in.

Pahv was hit with the ban following a confrontation with referee Marcus Sadõhov during an October 22 top league game (link in Estonian) against Audentes SG/Swedbank.

This was not the first incident in recent seasons which Pahv has been banned for. During a Saku II league match against Haljala in April 2025, Pahv reportedly struck a player, after which he was banned for six games and Keila Basket, was fined €10,000.

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