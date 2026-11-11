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Estonian guard Stefan Vaaks' Illinois suffer first loss at Texas Tech

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Stefan Vaaks.
Stefan Vaaks. Source: SCANPIX/Getty Images via AFP
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Estonian basketball player Stefan Vaaks and his Illinois Fighting Illini teammates suffered their first NCAA Division loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 84-78 at No. 16 Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Vaaks, a 21-year-old Estonian guard in his first season with the Fighting Illini, who are competing in the Big Ten Conference, played 22 minutes and scored 10 points on 1-of-2 shooting from two-point range and 2-of-10 from three, adding three rebounds and one block . Illinois, ranked No. 3 nationally, trailed 49-29 at halftime before cutting the deficit to one point with 5:37 remaining, but could not complete the comeback .

The 6-foot-7 Vaaks joined Illinois this season as a transfer from Providence, where he averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists as a freshman and earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors . A native of Tabasalu, Estonia, he played professionally in the Latvia-Estonia Basketball League before moving to the United States .

Illinois (2-1) returns home to host Sam Houston on Friday . The Illini opened the season with wins over Fairleigh Dickinson (120-45) and Pennsylvania (112-70) before Tuesday's loss.

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