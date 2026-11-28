From May, financial services group Nordea will require employees to work from the office five days a week, prompting suspicions among some staff in Estonia.

Some employees suspect the real aim is to push people out of the company without footing the bill for redundancies, a claim the company denies.

With headquarters in Helsinki, Nordea is a Nordic financial services group operating in over a dozen countries. In Estonia, it employs over 1,000 people in its Tallinn operations support hub

According to one Nordea employee, under the company's hybrid work model, employees had been able to work from home for up to two days a week — or on a monthly basis, up to 40 percent remotely and 60 percent in the office. The new five-day office rule, announced internally on Thursday, applies across the entire Nordea Group, the employee, Kairi (name changed), said.

Kairi said her team numbers around 80 to 100 people, and she estimates roughly 30 percent live outside Tallinn, making a five-day commute to the capital harder.

Employee representative Tarja Furuholm told Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat that while managers can agree on exceptions in special circumstances, group management's clear direction is towards a full move back to office-based work. This would take effect from May 1, 2027.

Staffer: Company offered little hope for exceptions

Kairi said she does not yet know how those exceptions will work in practice, but claimed management provided little hope to expect them in most cases.

"The exceptions seem more likely to be temporary ones, such as needing to go to the doctor or breaking a leg and being physically unable to commute," she said, adding that she got the impression the company views living outside Tallinn as a personal preference rather than providing grounds for an exemption.

Nordea said via a company intranet notice on Thursday that the change is intended to foster team spirit, strengthen collaboration, and encourage knowledge sharing, arguing that working in the office makes it easier to communicate, learn from colleagues, and share information.

Kairi countered that much of the work across several teams is in any case online, meaning that while boosting team cohesion might make sense for certain departments, it does not apply uniformly. Another employee, Mari, again name changed, noted that a large share of Nordea's staff in Estonia handle confidential client data and are not permitted to share their day-to-day work with teammates in any case.

'A way to get rid of people without redundancies'

Kairi said talk had circulated earlier at Nordea about an expectation that headcount would be lower by the end of this year, leading her to view the return-to-office rule as a quicker and simpler way to cull the workforce. Mari echoed that rumors of planned staff reductions had been going around for some time.

"This looks like a way to get rid of a considerable number of people without formal redundancies," Mari said.

Kairi said she has heard that staff living in Tartu are planning to leave the company, noting that commuting from Tartu to Tallinn five days a week would be too much. Employees have suggested opening a Nordea presence in Tartu, she said, but management rejected the idea as too costly — an explanation Mari said she was also given when she asked why no Tartu branch was being opened.

Kairi said she is keeping an eye on job portal CV Keskus, though she acknowledged the current labor market is tough for job seekers, and commuting aside, she liked the job and workplace. "My current work is very interesting and I like my colleagues," she said, adding that similar roles are hard to find and that she — like many coworkers — cannot simply quit overnight without another source of income lined up.

Nordea: Flexibility will remain

Responding to ERR's questions by email, Nordea Estonia head of human resources Jaana Pedras said the company is replacing its current hybrid model with a flexible working arrangement based on individual needs. While employees will generally be working from the office on their working days under the new setup, flexibility will remain, depending on personal circumstances, practical needs, and agreement with the line manager, she said.

"Employees were informed of the change on Thursday, and managers are now discussing with their teams what the new work arrangement means for them in practice and how best to prepare for it," Pedras said.

Nordea Group Chief People Officer Christina Gadeberg said the company is people-centered and being together strengthens collaboration and how the firm operates.

"It helps build close relationships, learn from one another, share knowledge, and work well together," Gadeberg said, adding that the office is that place where staff can connect, learn, and support each other. "At the heart of this decision is a simple belief: we are better together."

Pedras noted that because the change takes effect a little under half a year from now, staff will have had ample time to prepare by then. "The change is about how we work together, not about reducing headcount," she added.

Several major employers in Estonia such as Pipedrive and Eesti Energia have recently announced redundancies.

Nordea had previously offered retail banking services in Estonia too, but these were transferred to Luminor nearly a decade ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!