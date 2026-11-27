Estonia will test a new emergency alert feature in the Eesti app on December 1, allowing warnings of serious threats to trigger a loud sound and vibration even when phones are in silent or "Do Not Disturb" mode.

On December 1 between 11 a.m. and noon, the Information System Authority (RIA) and the Rescue Board, in cooperation with the Emergency Response Center and the Ministry of the Interior's IT and Development Center (SMIT), will test a new critical alert feature in the Eesti app. In the event of a serious threat, the feature allows emergency alerts to trigger a loud sound and vibration even when a phone is in silent or "Do Not Disturb" mode. To receive audible emergency alerts, users must enable critical alerts on their phones themselves.

Critical alerts are accompanied by a loud sound and vibration lasting 10 seconds. On the Eesti app website, users can listen to a sample of the critical alert sound and find instructions on how to enable the feature. Ahead of the public test, users are advised to familiarize themselves with the sound and check that the necessary settings are enabled on their phones.

According to Kai Kallas, head of RIA's personal state department, the Eesti app is one of the notification channels of the national emergency warning system EE-ALARM, through which the state can alert people to threats.

"Our task is to develop and provide a reliable solution that ensures vital emergency information reaches people as quickly as possible. With the new feature, we have enhanced this capability so that in the event of a serious threat, a phone will emit a loud sound when an emergency alert is received, even if it is in silent mode," Kallas explained.

Not every EE-ALARM emergency alert will trigger a loud sound on a phone. Critical alerts will only be sent in the event of a serious threat requiring immediate action, such as taking shelter. This may be necessary, for example, in the event of an imminent aerial threat or risk of an explosion. In lower-risk situations, emergency alerts will continue to arrive as regular push notifications, with their sound determined by the user's phone settings. If the phone is in silent or "Do Not Disturb" mode, regular notifications will arrive without sound.

According to Argo Kerb, head of the Rescue Board's emergency warning and communications department, critical alerts are intended for situations where it is particularly important that people notice the message.

"Until now, emergency alerts sent through the Eesti app were accompanied only by the standard notification sound, meaning they could sometimes go unnoticed. The new feature makes it easier to get mobile phone users' attention in the event of more serious threats, even when their phones are in silent mode," Kerb said.

To receive critical alerts, users must enable them on their phones themselves. To do so, open the Eesti app and select "Settings" → "Emergency alert settings" from the menu. There, users can check whether emergency alerts are enabled for at least one region and whether both Eesti app notifications and critical alerts are enabled in their phone settings. If necessary, the app will direct users to the relevant settings on their phones. The feature requires version 1.45.0 or later of the Eesti app.

Nationwide test of parts of Estonia's EE-ALARM public warning system. June 10, 2026. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Those who do not wish to receive audible critical alerts through the Eesti app should not grant permission for them on their own devices or those of people in their care. If critical alerts are not enabled, EE-ALARM emergency alerts will continue to be delivered according to the phone's regular notification settings, provided emergency alerts are enabled and the necessary permissions have been granted.

The Eesti app is one of the notification channels of the national emergency warning system EE-ALARM. Other channels include the "Ole valmis!" (Be Prepared!) mobile app, SMS alerts, the siren network and notifications broadcast through Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) channels. On December 1, EE-ALARM test alerts will be sent through both the Eesti app and the "Ole valmis!" mobile app. More information about emergency alerts is available at olevalmis.ee.

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