Emergency services temporarily closed a stretch of road in Pärnu on Friday after a suspicious white balloon came down near the Papiniidu Bridge, Pärnu Postimees reported .

However, the falling object, whose response also led to the halting of nearby ongoing construction work, later turning out to be a harmless research balloon belonging to an Estonian tech firm

The Emergency Response Center received a report at a little before 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, that an unidentified balloon had landed beside Liivi tee in the eastern edge of Pärnu, Rescue Center spokesperson Anu Paumer told the paper.

Rescue crews, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, and police responded to the scene, with roughly a dozen emergency vehicles deployed. While bomb disposal specialists worked to identify the object, authorities closed Liivi tee to both motor vehicles and pedestrians and diverted traffic via Riia mnt. and the Papiniidu intersection.

Work was also temporarily suspended at the nearby Rail Baltica railway bridge construction site, according to the paper.

Around two hours later, authorities confirmed that the 1.5-meter-diameter balloon belonged to an Estonian technology company and was being used for research and development when it made an unscheduled landing in the area, Russian-language "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. "This balloon posed no danger to the public," Paumer added.

The original Pärnu Postimees piece is here.

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