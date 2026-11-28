Scammers convinced a local woman to invest in cryptocurrency and, through various pretexts, extracted a total of €21,900 from her.

The victim saw a Facebook advertisement promoting an opportunity to earn money through a cryptocurrency platform and registered on it, said the Lääne Police Prefecture.

After registering, she received a call from a Russian-speaking person who assured her that she needed to invest €150 to begin. The woman transferred the money and confirmed the payment using her PIN codes.

She was later contacted by another Russian-speaking individual who continued communicating with her through WhatsApp over the following months.

At the scammers' instruction, the woman installed the remote-access program AnyDesk on her phone, as well as the cryptocurrency applications Bitcoin and Blockchain.

After the initial payment, the woman was repeatedly asked to make additional transfers, both for further "investments" and for various fees and charges that were supposedly required to recover her previously invested funds.

Yielding to the pressure, the woman took out loans from Swedbank, Svea Finance AS and Bondora. She also used money withdrawn from Estonia's mandatory funded pension.

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