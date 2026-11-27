A family in Keila discovered a sewing needle and a staple hidden inside sweets their children had collected during Halloween and St. Martin's Day trick-or-treating.

Police have launched an investigation after the family handed over the tampered candy, prompting the mother to warn other parents and restrict future visits to people they know.

As with Halloween, which has been gaining in popularity in Estonia in recent decades, the home-grown St. Martin's Day (Mardipäev) traditions include a variant of trick-or-treating in which youngsters present a song, riddle or other performance before being rewarded.

Speaking to "Ringvaade," mother of three, Mari-Liis Azojan, said her husband first spotted a staple pushed into the center of a piece of candy he had pulled from his pocket.

"Suddenly, my husband looked at me wide-eyed. A staple had been pushed into the middle of the candy," Azojan recalled, adding that the household does not use a stapler.

When she went to her children's room to help them inspect the rest of the candy stash, one of the children found a sharp sewing needle inside a second sweet. "It was a real shock," she added.

Mari-Liis Azojan. Source: ERR

The family contacted Police and Border Guard Board that evening and turned over the evidence. "We're now trying to retrace the route the children took so the police can investigate further," Azojan added.

The Health Board has previously warned that narcotics and potent prescription medication have also been found concealed inside confectionery.

Azojan said the incident left the family shaken, noting that her children no longer want to go door-to-door for traditional Estonian mumming holidays like St. Martin's Day, November 10, or St. Catherine's Day (kadripäev), which falls just over two weeks later on November 25.

"If they do decide to go, we'll arrange visits with people we know. It's terrifying to experience something like this yourself," she added.

After posting a warning on social media, Azojan said she had received messages from other parents reporting similar cases across Estonia in previous years, including a suspected incident in Tallinn's Nõmme district, also this autumn. She noted that foreign objects can even be slipped into sealed candy wrappers. The family discarded most of their remaining sweets out of caution.

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