The debate surrounding data centers has become so distorted that untangling it now requires a real effort. Just a few years ago, it is unlikely that the authors of the "Industrial Policy 2035" strategy envisioned that there would be calls to regulate a sector that currently consists of only one major company.

"Among other things, ensuring minimal regulatory operating costs is necessary for industry to function and develop," states the now largely forgotten framework document. Yet because fears have been imported from elsewhere, the data center discussion has reached a schizophrenic state.

At the center of the confusion are 2,900 megawatts of connection applications currently on Elering's desk. Commentators fixated on this figure have expressed serious concern about both the grid's capacity and electricity prices.

A closer look, however, shows that the number tells us very little about the actual potential impact of data centers. Just as applying for a driver's license does not grant the right to drive, submitting a grid connection application to Elering does not mean electricity will actually be consumed. A data center developer's test consists of meetings with local governments, investors, planners, environmental experts, engineers and technology providers. Only after all those discussions can an application become something more than paperwork.

"Many data center developers themselves do not know in the early stages how much electricity their facilities will ultimately consume."

Confusion surrounding capacity figures is compounded by the fact that many modern large-scale data centers use multiple connection points to ensure reliable power supply. Current grid statistics do not distinguish whether one project has connections at several locations through different transmission lines. Instead, the capacities are simply added together. Two separate connections for a 100-megawatt data center at different voltage levels can quickly become 200 megawatts in public debate.

And as if that were not enough, many data center developers themselves do not know in the early stages how much electricity their facilities will ultimately consume. Technology is evolving too rapidly. Three years ago, processor rack power density was around 8.5 kilowatts; today it is closer to 25 kilowatts. The same amount of space can now accommodate three times more computing power.

Projects are also built in phases rather than all at once. That is likely why most detailed plans launched in Estonia do not specify the exact capacity of a future data center.

Therefore, away from superficial commentary and in the real world, the grid question is not nearly as critical as it is often portrayed. Estonia's electricity consumption has actually declined over the past decade rather than increased. At the same time, the country's transmission network has become significantly stronger thanks to investments made ahead of disconnecting from Russia's power grid, largely financed with European funding.

In other words, Estonia is well prepared to connect new consumers. "The story with these data centers is that if they arrive in Estonia gradually and at a reasonable pace, they will not have a major impact on either security of supply or electricity prices because the system can adapt," Elering CEO Kalle Kilk said in a recent interview. He is right.

Concerns about electricity prices are, of course, understandable, but it should not be forgotten that data center operators have those same concerns. There may have been a brief moment a year and a half ago when money was no object in this field and securing a grid connection was the overriding priority, but that has changed.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has pointed out that rising interest rates have made debt-servicing capacity one of the key issues for artificial intelligence companies. Electricity accounts for 68 percent of data center operating costs, directly affecting operators' cash flow. Just as households have an interest in keeping electricity costs under control, so do data centers.

In light of all this, does Estonia have reason to follow Ireland and Spain by requiring data centers to build their own power generation facilities? Finland, among others, is also reportedly considering such a requirement.

"In light of all this, does Estonia have reason to follow Ireland and Spain by requiring data centers to build their own power generation facilities?"

However, there is one significant difference between Finland and Estonia, which makes importing Finnish concerns across the Gulf unjustified. Unlike Estonia, where only one data center is currently under construction, Finland is actively building them: 23 projects are under construction, 18 have construction permits, and five are awaiting permits. More than 60 additional projects are at various planning stages. Finland built this impressive pipeline in part by offering tax incentives on electricity consumed by data centers.

Against the backdrop of domestic calls for data centers to "bring their own power plants," one question remains unanswered: if the state itself has been unable to fully convince local governments to support wind farm development, how are data center operators supposed to do so?

Fortunately, there are finally signs of progress here as well. The government's newly announced wind energy support premium is encouraging investment in new generating capacity. Together with the latest auction, it marks the first meaningful step in years that is likely to bring new electricity production online and reduce Estonia's dependence on imported power.

In turn, available grid capacity, access to local energy and a predictable, reasonably priced electricity supply form the cornerstone of the value proposition for new industry, whether that industry is a data center or something else.

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