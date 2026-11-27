Russia continued its information warfare and pressure on European countries this week, while Ukrainian forces mounted successful counterattacks and Russian losses remained extremely high, said Col. Ants Kiviselg.

Kiviselg, who heads up the EDF Intelligence Center, noted that Russia is seeking to portray the war as a success on the international stage, including at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, while pressuring Ukraine and Europe to accept the so-called reality.

"Moscow believes the European Union is evolving into a military and political bloc that poses a major threat to Russia. While Ukraine's right to security is acknowledged in rhetoric, the deployment of European troops to Ukraine is deemed unacceptable even after a potential peace agreement," Kiviselg explained.

The pressure also extended to Estonia over the past week. The government's decision to close five border crossing points in response to a Russian-ordered terrorist attack targeting defense industry company Threod Systems drew a sharp reaction from Moscow. Estonia was accused of anti-Russian activity, with Moscow claiming that these steps were "on the verge of starting an open war with Russia."

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine

An average of nearly 190 combat engagements took place along the front line each day. Fighting was most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors of Donetsk Oblast, followed by the Huliaipole and Lyman sectors.

"Ukrainian forces have carried out successful counterattacks in the Velykyi Burluk sector of Kharkiv Oblast, liberating several settlements and thwarting Russian attempts to cut off the northeastern corner of the region. Ukraine's objective is to prevent the establishment of a buffer zone on its territory," Kiviselg said.

Russian armed forces suffered an average of 2,100 casualties per day over the past week. According to Kiviselg, Russia's monthly casualties could exceed 65,000 troops if the current rate continues. Kiviselg also cited a recently publicized independent estimate suggesting that as of September this year, more than 700,000 Russian troops had been killed, out of 1.53 million total casualties.

Long-range strikes reach as far as Poland

Russia continued bombing civilian and energy infrastructure across Ukraine, with a total of five bridges in Kyiv damaged since the beginning of October. On November 20, three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles entered Polish airspace and crashed on Polish territory.

Kiviselg noted that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not believe the incident was a coincidence, as the coalition of the willing was conducting its joint military exercise Koalicja 26.2 in Poland at the time. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the incident as unacceptable, while NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, ordered the deployment of an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft to Poland.

Ukraine, meanwhile, responded with deep strikes behind Russian lines. A total of 16 Russian oil refineries have been targeted in November, including in Rostov and Samara oblasts and Perm Krai. "This has reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by 40–50 percent and according to the latest estimates, it may have fallen to its lowest level in 20 years," Kiviselg said.

Ukrainian drones also struck the Savasleyka military airfield and a space-based intelligence facility in Smolensk Oblast, while continuing attacks on the Kerch Bridge where only one railway track remains operational due to damage.

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