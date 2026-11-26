Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) deported a Russian national working at the state-owned Enefit oil plant on Wednesday over suspected intelligence ties.

Authorities revoked Anton Zuev's residence permit and imposed on him a 10-year Schengen entry ban, citing national security risks linked to contacts with Russian special services.

Enefit's Auvere oil shale comple in Ida-Viru County is just a little over a mile (2 kilometers) from the Russian border, but forms a critical pillar of Estonia's energy security .

KAPO stated that Zuev had been deported to prevent and preempt a security threat under Estonia's Aliens Act.

KAPO communications director Marta Tuul said: "Zuev was sent back to his home country. He was a citizen of the Russian Federation whose family lives in Russia. Zuev worked periodically in Estonia at the Enefit oil plant."

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) confirmed it had annulled Zuev's Estonian residence permit at KAPO's recommendation, on security grounds.

"We expelled him from the country and imposed a 10-year Schengen entry ban on him," the PPA announced

Zuev is the fourth Russian citizen KAPO has publicly named in deportation announcements this year ,aimed at countering security threats and hostile intelligence operations.

On February 12, authorities expelled Andrei Zhuravlyov on suspicion of planning anti-Estonian activities and gathering intelligence on Russia's behalf.

On March 18, Kirill Kudryavtsev had his residence permit revoked and was deported due to his contacts with Russian special services.

Most recently, on November 2, Leonid Karabeshkin was expelled from the country and handed a Schengen entry ban over ties to Russian influence operations networks.

Estonia had in any case tightened border enforcement and residency vetting since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and following two recent sabotage attacks on Estonian defense industry firms, from next Tuesday, December 1, the border with Russia will be fully closed, the government announced last week.

In March this year a chimney at the Auvere power station was damaged after being hit by a stray Ukrainian drone at a time when Ukraine was hitting Russian oil facilities at Ust-Luga.

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