Cultural policy in Estonia is poorly thought out and seems focused primarily on counting money. Increasingly, it feels as though we are being nudged toward fanaticism and servitude, Maarja Vaino writes.

The Estonian Education Grand Forum was recently held, and this weekend the cultural congress Kultuuritahe will take place under the message: "The best defense is culture." What is happening in both education and culture is a matter of national importance, and there can be no doubt about that. The foundation of the Estonian state was the will to pursue education, to paraphrase the title of Juhani Salokannel's biography of Jaan Kross. We were able to achieve our own state only through, and as a result of, a commitment to education and culture.

Between these two important events came the news that Theatrum had once again been denied state funding. This fits neatly into the broader context. Large, attention-grabbing events are needed precisely to signal that things are not going well in education and culture. More accurately, in the way decisions about them are made. The Theatrum case is symbolic in many ways.

Theatrum is not merely a theater but a phenomenon that engages deeply and broadly with the spiritual dimension of being human. It does so primarily through great literature and literary classics, which in itself gives the theater a special position in culture. No other theater has made such systematic use of works with profound philosophical depth while masterfully connecting them to the present day. And it does so not through day-to-day politics or fashionable topics, but through the human inner world, which changes very little and is what connects different eras.

We have no other theater devoted to this kind of spirituality and consistent exploration. In a small cultural space, it is precisely this kind of theater that keeps alive the deep currents of Estonian and world culture, which otherwise risk being buried beneath noise seeking quick effects. Preserving Theatrum means preserving the spiritual balance of our own deeper culture.

"Too often, mediocrity and mutual back-patting are readily accepted."

Yet it seems that this is precisely what the state neither wants nor knows how to preserve. If the criticism is that the theater offers nothing innovative or that its artistic quality is uneven, those words sound like a classic case of searching for a justification. More likely, Theatrum is unwelcome because its spiritual demands and different value system make it seem too — what is the opposite of innovation again? — old-fashioned.

Fear of appearing old-fashioned, combined with a tendency to confuse the strength of tradition with being left behind by the times, unfortunately characterizes both our education and cultural policies. Hence the constant scrambling under the banner of innovation.

The education provided in Estonian schools, previously regarded as among the best in the world, could continue to hold that status through the strength of that same tradition, with only smaller necessary adjustments to make life easier for teachers and students. Instead, tradition has been broken, valuable things have been discarded, and school life has been thrown into disarray. Throughout all these reforms, what should be the main concern has long been forgotten: the content of education and the aforementioned intellectual rigor. We should seek more of that in culture as well. Too often, mediocrity and mutual back-patting are readily accepted.

Theatrum has undoubtedly been one of the reminders of these problems and one of the standard-bearers of spirituality, both through its educational work and its artistic repertoire, as well as through its broader presence in our cultural landscape.

What becomes of a nation and a state where mental complacency can be hidden between the rows of an Excel spreadsheet? One somewhat harsh but nonetheless truthful line of thought goes like this: the person who does not want to think is a fanatic; the person who does not dare to think is a slave.

We speak a great deal about freedom and independence, yet neither can endure without the courage to engage with the deeper content of education and culture and to treat them as true national treasures and guarantees of our identity.

Current education policy works directly against this. Cultural policy, meanwhile, is poorly thought out and seems focused primarily on counting money. Increasingly, it feels as though we are being nudged toward fanaticism and servitude.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!