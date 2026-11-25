In a normal world, state borders are like the dividing line between Valga and Valka on the Estonia-Latvia border, where you can swing across from the Konnaoja bridge. There is nothing like that on the Estonia-Russia border, nor will there be, writes Argo Ideon.

Ivalo is a settlement of a few thousand residents in northern Finland, in Inari Municipality in Lapland. About ten kilometers away is an airport that is described as the northernmost in the European Union.

When Estonia's three land border crossings with Russia close on December 1, snowy Ivalo may become a transit point for more than a few travelers who, despite everything, are still trying to reach Russia.

Everything has already been calculated in social media groups. There are three flights a day from Helsinki to Ivalo, and on some days even more. The flight takes around two hours. Someone taking an early-morning flight can reach the Norway-Russia border at Storskog by minibus around 1 p.m. and be in Murmansk by 6 p.m., from where flights depart for St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Another route runs through Kaliningrad Oblast. Transfers from Riga through Lithuania are advertised for €90, for example, and from Kaliningrad there are both flights and transit trains into Russian mainland. One advertisement promises to take a passenger from the Port of Tallinn to the Lithuania-Russia border for just €390, with a travel time of seven hours and a distance of 620 kilometers.

A third option remains the Latvia-Russia border, which is still open.

Of course, all of this is far more inconvenient and expensive for an Estonian resident than spending a few hours in line at the Narva border crossing. Yet for those who absolutely need to visit Russia, there appears to be no shortage of alternatives. There is not even any need to go through Istanbul, which is another option.

People's circumstances vary greatly, which is why I do not want to lecture anyone that there is no reason at all to travel to Russia right now.

"In fact, I came to the realization several years ago that I will never visit Russia again in my lifetime."

I would not go myself, even if all border crossings were open and the line at Narva was nonexistent, because Russia does not currently seem like a place that is either pleasant or safe to visit. Estonia's Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia, and that should really be sufficient. And for anyone who does not regard Estonian state institutions as enough of an authority, they can read the travel advice issued by the United Kingdom's Foreign Office, which says much the same thing.

In fact, I came to the realization several years ago that I will never visit Russia again in my lifetime. Is that disappointing to some extent? Perhaps mostly because I never properly explored the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. I visited once on a school trip and barely remember any of it.

Some nostalgic memories of visiting Russia remain. In 1989, a classmate and I traveled there three times. In February, Yngwie J. Malmsteen's Rising Force performed in Leningrad at the Lenin Sports and Concert Complex. In June of the same year, Pink Floyd performed in Moscow at the Olimpiyskiy sports complex. Then in December, the road led once again to Leningrad, which was not renamed St. Petersburg until 1991, to see and hear Black Sabbath.

But the world was very different back then. No Estonia-Russia border existed in the sense of border controls. You could easily travel to Leningrad by train. At the same time, visiting Finland was an unattainable dream for many people. The Soviet system did not envision people simply traveling to Finland. You needed approval from your workplace or school and an exit visa. Finland itself required an entry visa, which could be obtained only after waiting in line at an apartment building stairwell in Mustamäe, where the consulate was located.

For an ordinary tourist to be willing and able to visit Russia in the future, conditions on the other side of the border would have to change considerably. There is no reason to believe that will happen in the next few years. One can always rewatch Oleg Kuvaev's animated series Masyanya, specifically Episode 165, "Masyanya 2050," where St. Petersburg and the surrounding region have become the independent state of Ingria, which has belonged to NATO for years. It is entertaining viewing, but it belongs in the realm of fantasy.

In a normal world, state borders are like the dividing line between Valga and Valka on the Estonia-Latvia border, where you can simply swing across from the Konnaoja bridge. Europe has many borders like that and I think it is worth being happy that the part of the world that matters most to us is still like that.

There is nothing comparable on the Estonia-Russia border, nor will there be.

Yet it will not remain completely closed forever either. Even the Hundred Years' War eventually came to an end.

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