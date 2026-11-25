There is a risk of slippery roads across the country throughout Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures are set to dip below 0 degrees (C), the Environment Agency has said.

The agency issued a level one "yellow" warning for glazed ice in every county until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

"Nov 25 by day and Nov 26 at night remains air temperature near 0°C and will be sleet, snow and rain showers. Risk of slippery roads," the warning says.

A level one warning defines the weather condition as "potentially dangerous."

"Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions," the agency advises.

A level one alert for slippery roads is in place across Estonia until November 26, 2026. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!