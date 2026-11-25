After pay talks failed, the opposition Center Party, Isamaa and Social Democrats (SDE) have each called for raising teachers' minimum wage by 5 percent, Postimees reported .

The three parties have called for this rise instead of the 3 percent the education ministry proposed, ahead of the state budget's final reading before year-end.

The fourth opposition party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), has indicated it would be on board with the hikes conditional on other specific budget cuts being made.

Mediation talks between the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) and the Ministry of Education on Tuesday collapsed without agreement, giving teachers the legal right to strike in 2027 unless the Riigikogu allocates additional pay funding during December's final state budget vote.

"We think the 3 percent proposed by the ministry is too low, so we added another 2 percentage points. By our calculations, this would cost €13 million," Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee member Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) told the daily.

Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Cultural Affairs Committee member Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE) said her party would propose €1.1 billion in budget cuts, adding that if these passed, there would be no problem raising teachers' pay.

Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), deputy chair of the Cultural Affairs Committee, said teachers' pay should at least keep pace with the average wage to prevent the gap from widening further. "With the average wage forecast to rise by 5 percent next year, we propose adding another 2 percentage points to the planned increase in teachers' pay."

SDE wants €17 million from the state budget to ensure pay rises for teachers, rescue workers and police officers keep pace with the average wage. The party says increasing needs-based student grants and creating additional places in higher education would require another €15 million.

Under next year's draft state budget, which has passed two readings in the Riigikogu, the minimum salary for teachers would rise by 3 percent to €2,030.

The third and final state budget reading is due to take place before the Riigikogu breaks up for its winter recess in mid-December.

Reemo Voltri. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Union boss: Opposition's proposed pay rise would avert teachers' strike

EHL Chair Reemo Voltri told ERR later on Wednesday morning that the opposition's proposed 5 percent raise represents the bare minimum teachers would accept to keep pace with Estonia's average wage amid a worsening teacher shortage.

"As far as we know, many of the parties in the Riigikogu believe teachers' pay should not fall relative to the average wage. Amendments to that effect have now been proposed to the budget," Voltri said. "We'll see how that process plays out, and the Estonian Education Personnel Union's council will meet in mid-December to decide whether we need to take stronger action and, if so, what form it should take."

Voltri noted that the union has been arguing for 15 years that teachers' starting pay should at least match the national average, making a 5 percent increase the lowest acceptable floor at this late stage of the budget process.

"No teacher ever really wants to go out on strike. But [a 5 percent pay raise] would at least mean they wouldn't have to. It would keep their situation from getting worse," he said.

While the EHL's ultimate goal is to bring the minimum salary for teachers with a master's degree in line with Estonia's projected average wage of €2,312 per month, the ministry maintained during Tuesday's failed mediation talks that the budget lacks funds for a larger increase.

Teachers most recently held a one-hour warning strike in September.

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