A person leading a state-funded artificial intelligence training course may not necessarily have formal skills or qualifications in the field, despite requirements for training providers.

Questions and criticism emerged on social media after a speaker who describes herself as a clairvoyant and intuitive counselor was scheduled to appear at one publicly funded AI training event.

Katrin Isotamm, an adviser to the Eesti.ai initiative, said the individual in question was not intended to serve as a trainer. Instead, the training provider Veebikool had invited several guests to share their experiences and examples of AI use.

"We suggested dropping that guest, and Veebikool agreed. As a result, they did not participate and were never intended to be a trainer," Isotamm said.

Eesti.ai training programs are funded by the state. A public procurement process selected 45 training partners. How can participants be sure courses are led by competent instructors?

"Each training partner has at least two trainers who have been qualified based on their CVs and practical experience. We require substantial evidence of practical AI training experience for adults during the past three years," Isotamm said.

Airi Mitendorf Autor/allikas: Arno Mikkor

Trainer Airi Mitendorf, who also conducts AI courses herself, acknowledged that almost anyone can currently present themselves as an AI trainer.

"As far as I know, there is no law defining who is allowed to teach people or what qualifications they should have. It's really a matter of informed purchasing, just as in many other fields. When we trust someone to provide a service, whether training, business consulting or mental health support, we should look at what they have studied and who they are, beyond simply being a charismatic and likable person," Mitendorf said.

According to Mitendorf, organizations are becoming more knowledgeable about procuring AI training services.

"The range of AI-related training is extremely broad today. The other day I conducted an AI workshop for older adults at the Vastse-Kuuste Library during AI Week (Arunädal). They had no prior exposure to the technology. The skill levels vary greatly, while elsewhere we already have specialists developing AI solutions that can perform tasks autonomously within companies."

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