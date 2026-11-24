Nineteen percent of Estonia's population lived in relative poverty last year, with the rate rising among families with children. Of households with children, single-parent families experience inequality most acutely.

According to Statistics Estonia, 19.3 percent of Estonia's population lived in relative poverty and 3 percent in absolute poverty in 2025. Compared with 2024, the share of people living in relative poverty fell by 0.2 percentage points, while the share living in absolute poverty decreased by 0.4 percentage points.

The changes were minimal, with poverty indicators across society as a whole remaining largely unchanged from the previous year. However, inequality increased among certain groups.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Epp Remmelg said the relative poverty rate reflects income inequality in the country. People living in relative poverty do not experience outright deprivation but cannot afford a standard of living considered normal in society.

"Nearly 260,000 people lived in relative poverty last year, 3,200 fewer than in 2024," Remmelg said.

She added that their net income, adjusted for household composition, was below €893 per month, which was last year's relative poverty threshold.

Relative poverty among older people began declining four years ago and the trend continued last year. In 2025, 59 percent of people aged 65 and older living alone were in relative poverty, down 3.6 percentage points from the previous year. Remmelg noted that this was the lowest figure in a decade.

"The positive trend is due to older people's increasingly long working lives and rising average old-age pensions, which have gradually moved closer to the average income. The higher tax-free income threshold for people of retirement age also had a positive effect," she said.

Inequality increased slightly among young people aged 18–24 and working-age people over 50, but most notably among working-age people with disabilities, 35.8 percent of whom lived in relative poverty in 2025. The relative poverty rate is most closely linked to unemployment, net income levels and the number of dependents in a household.

Single parents remain among the most vulnerable groups in society

Relative poverty among families with children increased by 0.8 percentage points last year.

"Of households with children, single-parent families experience inequality most acutely. Although their situation improved in 2025 thanks to higher employment among single parents and their relative poverty rate fell by 8.8 percentage points, they remain one of the most vulnerable groups in society," Remmelg said.

Last year, 29.1 percent of single-parent families lived in relative poverty. Meanwhile, relative poverty increased by 4.5 percentage points among families with two parents and two children where declining equivalized net incomes had a greater impact than rising employment.

The share of people experiencing relative poverty varies by region. Last year, the proportion of people living in relative poverty was highest in Ida-Viru County at 28.9 percent, roughly twice as high as in Hiiu (14.5 percent) and Rapla (15 percent) counties.

"The relative poverty rate fell in most counties. The largest declines were in Ida-Viru, Jõgeva and Pärnu counties, as well as Võru County for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the rate rose for the second consecutive year in Harju County, particularly in Tallinn. Relative poverty increased most in Saare County, with significant increases also recorded in Järva, Põlva and Valga counties," Remmelg said.

The absolute poverty rate indicates the proportion of the population unable to meet their basic needs. In 2025, these people's net income, adjusted for household composition, was below €361 per month, or the estimated subsistence minimum. Nearly 40,500 people experienced absolute poverty last year, around 5,000 fewer than the previous year.

The risk of absolute poverty increases when a household's main or sole breadwinner loses their job and the household is either ineligible for social benefits or does not know how to apply for them.

Last year, the absolute poverty rate was highest among working-age people living alone, at 8.3 percent. The rate among two-person households without children also rose significantly, reaching 4.1 percent. The last time it was this high was in 2015.

The share of families with children living in absolute poverty fell by 1.6 percentage points, with the largest decline among single-parent families. In 2025, 5.1 percent of single-parent families experienced absolute poverty, less than half the previous year's figure. However, absolute poverty did not decline among two-parent households with either two or three or more children.

The number of people experiencing deprivation — those unable to afford several goods and activities widely enjoyed in society — fell by 11,000 in 2026 compared with the previous year, accounting for 6.7 percent of the population, or nearly 83,600 people.

This year, deprivation increased only among working-age people living alone, affecting approximately one in eight. The largest decline in deprivation was among single-parent families, whose deprivation rate stood at 13.1 percent. Working-age people with disabilities experienced the highest levels of deprivation, with their deprivation rate remaining unchanged from the previous year at 22.4 percent.

Remmelg noted that one in three Estonian residents could not come up with €807 to cover unexpected expenses, one in five could not afford a week's vacation away from home, even something as simple as a camping trip, and approximately one in four could not afford to replace furniture.

According to the latest Statistics Estonia data, without social benefits and allowances, including pensions, 38.8 percent of Estonia's population would live in relative poverty. With these payments factored in, the relative poverty rate stands at 19.3 percent, or nearly 260,000 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!