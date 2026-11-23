The Riigikogu's opposition parties on Monday blocked approval of agendas in both the Finance Committee and the Environment Committee, delaying discussions on the 2027 state budget and the climate law.

The Finance Committee agenda received five votes from members of the Reform Party and Eesti 200, while five opposition lawmakers voted against, the Center Party said. Because the vote ended in a tie, the agenda was not approved and the committee's regular meetings scheduled for this week were canceled.

According to Finance Committee Vice Chair Andrei Korobeinik of the Center Party, the opposition cannot remain silent while the governing coalition attempts to push through a budget that fails to address Estonia's most pressing economic and social problems.

"The government wants to move a state budget to its third reading that will not help Estonia emerge from the economic crisis but will instead deepen insecurity among residents. The coalition has rejected proposals that would reduce everyday expenses for families, stimulate the economy and distribute the tax burden more fairly," Korobeinik said.

As a result, the 2027 state budget cannot yet be sent to a third reading and final vote. Next week is a recess week in the Riigikogu, leaving only two sitting weeks remaining this year afterward.

The opposition used the same tactic Monday in the Environment Committee, where the agenda also failed to win approval, preventing regular meetings from being held.

Center Party lawmaker Lauri Laats said the climate law would undermine the competitiveness of Estonian businesses, particularly in the industrial and energy sectors.

"The opposition and stakeholders have clearly signaled that there is no point in passing this law during the current Riigikogu term," said Environment Committee Vice Chair Andres Metsoja of Isamaa.

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