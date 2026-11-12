X!

Estonian government adds €4.8 million to keep buses, trains and ferries running

News
On a Värska-Tartu county bus heading through Setomaa toward Räpina.
On a Värska-Tartu county bus heading through Setomaa toward Räpina. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The government has allocated nearly €4.8 million from its reserves to maintain current bus, train, ferry and flight connections until the end of the year, following fuel price rises.

The extra funding covers the effects of higher diesel and gas prices following the Iran war; natural gas prices have been up by nearly a third in the third quarter of this year.

Without the top up, services would need to have been cut. The decision followed a request from Regional Affairs and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200). This year's budget set €174.7 million for public transport subsidies, plus about €47 million in ticket revenue, but the ministry said rising fuel costs mean existing funds are not enough to maintain service levels to year end.

Elron's new Škoda trains at Tallinn Station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Over the year we have looked for savings in public transport and cut costs where it affects passengers as little as possible," Terras said, adding t he ministry had reached its limit. "As of now we have reached the point where further cuts would mean directly fewer connections."

Diesel and compressed natural gas prices affect public transport costs most. Oil prices have risen significantly since the Iran war escalated in March, and gas rose 32.6 percent in the third quarter. Fuel price changes feed into service prices through indexation clauses in contracts for county bus and ferry lines, while rail operator Elron's costs are also being affected by higher electricity costs than forecast.

The ministry forecast a funding shortfall of nearly €4.8 million by year end. Without the money, county bus mileage would have been cut by about a million line-kilometers, roughly half of Jõgeva County's annual total. Ferry services to the larger islands would have lost about 3,400 trips, roughly two months of sailings, and the Viljandi rail line about a month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:09

Potential CSC Telecom leak exposes 125 million text messages across Baltics Updated

17:01

Southeastern Estonia inks pledge for more Võro and Seto in schools

16:44

Estonian state ordered to pay €300,000 over unlawful collection of communications data

16:24

Estonian films could reach Russia without local producers' knowledge

16:18

Argo Ideon: Politics has become a profession devoid of passion

15:50

Opposition against 2027 state budget, says state will be fine until April Updated

15:47

Baltic communal singing may no longer bring everyone together, study finds

15:18

Estonian pilot: We keep our jets at least a kilometer from Russia's border

14:56

Christmas comes to Tallinn's Town Hall Square as 15-meter tree arrives

14:49

Estonian financial educator: Even savvy investors can fall for scams

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15:18

Estonian pilot: We keep our jets at least a kilometer from Russia's border

11.11

Video: Fire at Russia's Port of Ust-Luga visible from Estonia

11.11

Estonian village caught between anti-tank ditches and Russian border

08:41

Defense minister: Drones entered Estonian airspace from northeast and southeast

11.11

Ecolines receives permit to operate Tallinn-Moscow bus route

11.11

EDF issues potential air threat alerts across southern, eastern Estonia

11.11

MP: To get noticed in politics, you need a better hairstyle than 'the Võrklaev'

10:05

Shoppers in Estonia increasingly split purchases among multiple stores

11.11

Port of Tallinn eyes 2028 start for modern terminal A construction

09:23

Researcher: A third of Estonians have experienced things they cannot explain

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo