X!

Ecolines receives permit to operate Tallinn-Moscow bus route

News
Ecolines bus on the Tallinn–St. Petersburg route.
Ecolines bus on the Tallinn–St. Petersburg route. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
News

Latvian bus operator Ecolines is operating services on the Tallinn-Moscow route. The Ministry of Regional Affairs issued the company the necessary license, as neither European sanctions nor Estonian law prohibit such business.

Ecolines buses depart daily for Moscow from Tallinn Bus Station. The company also operates services to St. Petersburg.

Most transport services connected to Russia, including air travel and freight transport, are prohibited in the European Union. Bus services, however, are not subject to sanctions, with the exception of tourist trips organized by tour operators.

Andres Ruubas, head of the Public Transport Department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs, explained how permits are issued.

"To obtain a license, a company submits an application to our ministry, which forwards it to the Russian side through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We then wait for a response, which is usually provided to us by the carrier in the form of an extract from the Russian Federation's register of route operating permits. After that, we issue the operator a license and it may begin operations," Ruubas said.

andres ruubas

Ruubas added that bus companies may either transport passengers to the Estonian-Russian border or carry them directly into Russia.

"We do not know exactly how they handle border crossings, but because full inspections are conducted there today, a bus can be delayed for about four hours. I think that in most cases carriers travel from here to the Luhamaa border crossing point, where passengers cross on foot. On the other side, a Russian partner waits with its own buses to take passengers onward to Moscow," Ruubas added.

The ministry cannot refuse to issue a route license because unlike Finland, Estonia has not closed its border with Russia, Ruubas noted.

"The European Union has not imposed any sanctions on Russia restricting the free movement of people. Therefore, we have no legal basis to refuse licenses for operating these routes," the official said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Argo Ideon

Source: rus.err.ee

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Rally experts on Ott Tänak's WRC return: he has a hunger his rivals lack

17:19

Analyst: Isamaa's lethargy downright baffling

16:58

Viljandi city government quietly 'waives' downtown parking fines

16:30

Port of Tallinn eyes 2028 start for modern terminal A construction

16:12

Estonian guard Stefan Vaaks' Illinois suffer first loss at Texas Tech

16:11

Estonia's new apartment buildings' renovation plan meeting resistance

15:56

11 human smuggling suspects caught in Estonia in October

15:46

Estonian politicians still oppose food VAT cut even after prices fall in Latvia

15:37

MP: To get noticed in politics, you need a better hairstyle than 'the Võrklaev'

15:30

Ecolines receives permit to operate Tallinn-Moscow bus route

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

EDF issues potential air threat alerts across southern, eastern Estonia

08:29

Video: Fire at Russia's Port of Ust-Luga visible from Estonia

10:06

Estonian village caught between anti-tank ditches and Russian border

28.10

Passengers injured after collision between bus and delivery robot in Tallinn

10.11

Accountants go on strike over new labor taxes declaration system

10.11

Binturong breakout means Tallinn Zoo without a single Nicobar pigeon left alive

09.11

Estonia's domestic pig numbers still below pre-African swine fever levels

10.11

Estonians lose €21 million to scammers in nine months

10.11

Economy minister refuses to approve Estonia's Nutri-Score law

07:29

Tallinn and Tartu Christmas markets open at end of November

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo