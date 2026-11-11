Video: Fire at Russia's Port of Ust-Luga visible from Estonia

A fire at Russia's oil-exporting Ust-Luga port could be seen from Estonia on Wednesday morning after reports of an attack by Ukrainian drones.

On Wednesday morning, ERR's correspondent Dmitry Fedotkin in Ida-Viru County reported that the attack on the Russian Port of Ust-Luga could be seen from Narva, Sinimäe and Sillamäe.

Photographs and video show orange flames flickering on the horizon across the Baltic Sea.

The Estonian Defense Forces issued possible air threat warnings in eight of Estonia's counties on Wednesday morning.

Previous messages have been put out when Ukrainian drones attack Russian infrastructure. The drones are knocked off course by Russian jamming and end up in Baltic or Finnish airspace.

Ukrainian drones struck the Ust-Luga Baltic Sea port in western Russia's Leningrad Oblast overnight, monitoring channels reported, the Kyiv Independent said.

The Governor of Leningrad Oblast, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said a drone attack had caused a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga by the Baltic Sea, around 36 kilometers from Estonia, injuring three workers, Reuters news agency reported.

Ust-Luga is a major oil, oil products and grain export outlet, along with other commodities. The facility has been sanctioned by the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The port is "used to transport Russian crude oil by using the shadow fleet and other irregular and high-risk shipping practices," according to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood.

In March, ERR's photographers also captured images of smoke rising from the Port of Ust-Luga from Estonia's border city, Narva.

In April, the Environmental Board said fuel oil pollution found on Estonia's northern coast originated from Russia's Ust-Luga region, where oil processing facilities were attacked by Ukraine in March.

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